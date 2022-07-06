Biden announces intention to rescind designation of Afghanistan as major non-NATO ally

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has notified Congress of his intent to rescind the designation of Afghanistan as a major non-NATO ally, according to a corresponding statement published by the press service of the White House on Wednesday.

Biden is "providing notice of the intent to rescind the designation of Afghanistan as a Major Non-NATO Ally," the statement said.

After the US administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, 2021, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and fled the country. On September 6, the Taliban declared a complete victory in Afghanistan and on September 7 formed an interim government, which hasn’t yet been officially recognized by any country.