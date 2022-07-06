DPR says two children were killed, three wounded in shelling of Makeyevka by Ukraine

DONETSK, July 6. /TASS/. The territorial defense headquarters of the DPR said the tally of children that were killed on Wednesday in shelling by Ukrainian forces rose to two, and another three children and two adults sustained wounds.

"According to updated data, two children were killed, and three were wounded. Also, two adult civilians sustained wounds," officials said on Telegram.

The headquarters earlier reported that one child was killed.

Ukrainian troops opened fire on the city twice during the day, officials said. They struck using at 07:30 using NATO-standard artillery of 155 mm caliber, firing five shells, and later fired two rockets from the Uragan multiple launch rocket system in the evening.

Separately, a civilian woman was killed in Donetsk in shelling by Ukrainian forces, the territorial defense officials said. The shelling targeted the Petrovsky District of the city.