DONETSK, July 3. /TASS/. Five civilians were killed and 13 more were wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the day as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the DPR’s territorial defense headquarters said on Sunday.

"As a result of today’s shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops, five civilians were killed and 13 more, including two children - girls born 2011 and 2007 - were wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)," it said.