Senator points to historical, legal grounds for Kherson regions’ accession to Russia

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. There are historical and legal grounds for the Kherson region’s accession to Russia, Olga Kovitidi, who represents Crimea in Russia’s Federation Council (the upper house of parliament), told TASS.

"As for historical traditions and ties, there are strong bonds of friendship and kinship between us and our closest neighbors, we share a common history and traditions. The Kherson governorate was established in Russia in 1803, it was part of Russia along with the present-day Nikolaev, Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd regions and part of Transnistria. Even after 1917, the Kherson governorate remained part of the Russian state until 1922. This is why if the Kherson region’s people decide to join Russia, it would be an understandable, well-informed and right decision," Kovitidi pointed out.

"The will of the Kherson region’s people goes in line with one of the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter, which is the right of self-determination. From the legal standpoint, there are no obstacles preventing the people from implementing their right and making such a decision," the Russian senator stressed.

Deputy Head of the Kherson region’s Military-Civilian Administration Kirill Stremousov said on Wednesday that the regional authorities had begun preparations for a referendum on accession to Russia. The Kherson region is located in southern Ukraine and borders Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry said in mid-March that Russian troops had taken full control of the region. A military-civilian administration was formed there in late April. The regional authorities later announced plans to join Russia.