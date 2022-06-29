Zelensky allowed to address UN Security Council in breach of existing practices — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, June 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was allowed to speak before the UN Security Council remotely and without prior consultations with other council members, which violates the existing practice, Russian First Deputy Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky has said.

"We are seriously concerned over the stance of the Albanian Presidency with regard to participation of President Zelensky of Ukraine in this meeting. There have been no consultations with all Council members on this issue. The delegations were confronted with this fact at the last moment. This violates the existing practice and working methods of the Security Council," the Russian diplomat told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

According to the established norms of the Council’s work, representatives of states willing to address the Council need to be physically present in the Security Council chamber, he said.

"The Security Council should not turn into a platform where President Zelensky, though remotely, can angle for more NATO weapons," Polyansky continued.

He said that the Ukrainian leader has already had an opportunity to address the Security Council "by means of exception and, as Great Britain in its capacity as President of the Council claimed, without creating any precedent."

"We see no reason why such an exception should be made again," the Russian first deputy UN envoy said.

During his speech, the Ukrainian leader urged the UN to designate Russia as a "terrorist state" and exclude it from the UN Security Council, where the country has the permanent member status.