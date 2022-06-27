Zelensky calls on Group of Seven to join Ukraine's security guarantees

KIEV, June 27. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) countries should join the work on security guarantees for Ukraine, the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky said at the G7 summit, speaking in the videoconference format.

As the press service of the Ukrainian president reported on Monday, he invited the G7 leaders "to focus on concrete steps" which, he claimed, "could be useful both for Ukraine and for all of Europe."

"In particular, the president invited the G7 to join the work on security guarantees for Ukraine," the press service said in a statement. Zelensky hopes that these guarantees would make it impossible for conflicts to arise.