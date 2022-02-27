Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR

LUGANSK, February 28. /TASS/. The settlement of Zhelobok in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) came under shelling from Grad multiple missile launcher systems conducted by Ukrainian troops, the LPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) said on Monday.

"The Ukrainian army continues shelling attacks on the republic’s territory with the use of heavy weapons," it said, adding that 20 missiles were fired at the settlement of Zhelobok from Grad systems.

LPR’s leader Leonid Pasechnik said on Sunday that Ukrainian troops had begun to use high-precision weapons in Donbass.