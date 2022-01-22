Serbian president’s assassination was plotted in February - premier

BELGRADE, January 22. /TASS/. The Serbian authorities have been informed about an attempt on President Aleksandar Vucic’s life planned for February, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has told TV Prva.

"A country, a member of the European Union informed us on January 14 about a plot to assassinate the president of Serbia. The attempt was due to take place in February. It was a serious threat, all details were submitted to the Serbian Interior Ministry in written form, via Europol," she said. "The president’s security has been toughened."

Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Friday that his country had been informed "about the existence of an organized criminal group that aims to stage an attempt on President Aleksandar Vucic’s life."

According to Vulin, the group was led by criminal boss Radoje Zvicer, who heads the so-called 'Kavacki Clan,' a Montenegro-based criminal group.

Another attempt on Vucic’s life was reported by Vulin in early 2020. A foreign connection has been identified in the process of investigating a case of eavesdropping Vucic and of an attempt to organize his assassination, Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin has told TASS in an interview.