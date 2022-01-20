Provocations against Russia unacceptable, Venezuelan President tells Putin

RIO DE JANEIRO, January 21. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has stated that Caracas does not accept provocations and manipulations directed against Russia during a conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to a statement by Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry made public on Thursday following the conversation of the two leaders.

"President Maduro has expressed to his Russian colleague the words of solidarity with his country and stated that Venezuela was rejecting any campaigns on provocations and manipulations against Russia," the statement said.

The diplomatic agency also noted that the head of state thanked the Russian leader for help in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, particularly, for sending "vaccines and pharmaceuticals that helped preserve the health of Venezuelans."

Additionally, both leaders discussed "progress in bilateral cooperation," noting "a 12%-increase in trade turnover, the establishment of direct air service between Caracas and Moscow, progress in the issues of economy, healthcare, the military sphere.".