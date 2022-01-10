Australia’s governor-general tests positive for coronavirus

SYDNEY, January 10. /TASS/. Governor-General of Australia David Hurley is isolating at his residence in Sydney after testing positive for coronavirus, his office said late on Sunday.

"The Governor-General, His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) has tested positive for COVID-19," the statement said. "His Excellency is experiencing only slight symptoms. He is isolating at Admiralty House and will continue to follow all health advice and directions."

Hurley is double vaccinated and has received his booster, his office said. He will conduct his official duties virtually while isolating, while his recent close contacts have been notified, it said.

Australia’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has also contracted COVID-19 recently and is isolating with his family in Melbourne.