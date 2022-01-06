Latvia to send weapons to Ukraine - defense minister

RIGA, January 6. /TASS/. Latvia intends to send weapons to Ukraine, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks said on Thursday.

"Ukraine has the right and needs the means to defend itself. Ukraine reduces tension on our borders, our region," the head of the Latvian defense ministry said. He added that although Ukraine is not a NATO member state, it is considered an ally.

Earlier, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said that Lithuania is ready to support Ukraine by all means, including the transfer of lethal weapons.

Lately, the Western countries and also Kiev have been speculating about alleged risks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed such rumors as groundless fanning of tensions. He stressed that Russia posed no threat to anyone. He did not rule out the possibility of provocations that might be staged in order to back up such claims and warned that attempts at handling the crisis in southeastern Ukraine might entail the direst effects.