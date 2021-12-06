Belarusian opposition was always about 10% of population, Lukashenko claims

MINSK, December 6. /TASS/. The share of opposition to the current authority in Belarus has always been at about 10%, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed Monday.

"There have always been about 10% of the people that are our opponents - not those who have different beliefs, but downright opponents," Lukashenko said while appointing local government leaders, according to BelTA.

The President speculated that the state did not work well enough with these people previously, and now they have kids, some of whom also do not support the state policies.

"Not all of them are traitors and saboteurs," Lukashenko noted. "Many boys and girls of the oppositionists probably have their own point of view, but they work in the country, so I reiterate: we must be very careful."

Meanwhile, the head of state underscored that there must be no traitors within the authority, so recruitment to government agencies must be careful; at the same time, he noted that "one must not initiate a witch hunt, must not see an enemy in everyone."

"We must not get complacent. Are you an oppositionist? Very well, join the opposition so that the people could see that you are an oppositionist; here’s the authority, and you are in opposition to the authority, speak your point of view," he said.

According to Lukashenko, it is unlikely that common Belarusians can formulate what the opposition actually wants.

"And we told you, do you remember? To void the union with Russia, to invite NATO here, to reform the church, to ban the Russian language and so on," the President said. "They are hiding it now as it’s not beneficial to them. According to the sociological polls that we’ve undertaken recently, the people support the course that we adhere to today."

He noted that a large-scale social study will be published shortly.

"We picked different labor collectives, and people answered many questions. According to my preliminary information, society has changed significantly over the last year [after the presidential elections in Belarus - TASS]," Lukashenko underscored.