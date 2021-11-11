Troika Plus leaders welcome Taliban’s moderate policy in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, November 11. /TASS/. Russia, Pakistan, China, and the United States stressed the importance of the Taliban (banned in Russia) pursuing a moderate policy in Afghanistan, according to a joint statement of the Troika Plus meeting reported on Thursday following the meeting of the group.

The document released by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry states that sides agreed to continue "practical engagement with the Taliban to encourage the implementation of moderate and prudent policies that can help achieve a stable and prosperous Afghanistan as soon as possible."

Leaders of Russia, China, Pakistan and the United States welcomed "the Taliban’s continued commitment to allow for the safe passage of all who wish to travel to and from Afghanistan". The sides said that it was important "to establish airports countrywide that can accept commercial air traffic, which are essential to enable the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian assistance."

Islamabad hosts the Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan. Special representatives from Pakistan, China, Russia and the United States as well as the Taliban delegation are taking part in it.