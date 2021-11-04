The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed three ministers

KIEV, November 4. /TASS/. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed Irina Vereshchuk as Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Ukraine for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories on Thursday.

Vereshchuk replaced Aleksei Reznikov on this post, who is now heading the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Speaking in the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday, Vereshchuk said that the Minsk agreements on Donbass "are not a roadmap for de-occupation and reintegration", although Kiev remains one of its signatories and does not refuse its implementation. She added that she intends to participate in the work of the Contact Group on the settlement of the conflict in Donbass, but this decision is within the competence of the country's top leadership.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the appointment of Pavel Ryabikin as Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine. The majority of deputies voted to support the decision on Thursday.

Ryabikin's appointment became possible after the parliament approved the resignation of Oleg Urusky the day before. Despite the fact that Urusky also served as Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Ryabikin was not offered the position of Deputy Prime Minister.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Yulia Sviridenko as First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine. The majority of deputies voted to support the decision on Thursday.

Prior to this appointment, Sviridenko held the post of Deputy Head of the Office of the President, previously she was First Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, and in 2018 she served as the governor of the Chernigov region.

In the new positions, Sviridenko replaced Alexei Lyubchenko, whose resignation on Wednesday was confirmed by the Verkhovna Rada.