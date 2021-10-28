US should expand military dialogue with Russia, Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman says

WASHINGTON, October 28. /TASS/. Washington must expand its military dialogue with Moscow, US Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff John Hyten told TASS after the Defense Writers Group breakfast Thursday.

Hyten commented on the current state and perspectives of bilateral military contacts in the light of remarks, made by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley after the hours-long meeting with his Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, which took place in Finland in September. Hyten noted that the progress made in the Russian-US inter-agency talks on strategic stability is obvious.

"I think General Milley and General Gerasimov have good relationship. I think that the strategic stability talks are making progress. We are looking to expand these relationships as I said earlier," Hyten said. "I think, when you’re talking - and we are talking with Russia right now - I’m much happier. And we are talking. I think we need to expand that," the US military official underscored.