Georgian opposition to rally in Tbilisi demanding ex-president’s release

TBILISI, October 10. /TASS/. The opposition United National Movement party, founded by former Georgian president Mikhail Saakashvili, will organize a rally in the capital Tbilisi to demand his release from custody, party leader Nika Melia said on Saturday.

In a speech in the Georgian city of Zugdidi, broadcast live on Facebook, Melia called upon other opposition parties to join the rally, scheduled for October 14.

Melia and his supporters are protesting against vote recount at a polling station in Zugdidi, which caused his party to lose its majority in the city legislature.

On October 1, Saakashvili wrote on Facebook that he had returned to his homeland eight years after his departure. Later, he published a video claiming he was in Georgia’s Batumi. After a couple of hours, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced that Saakashvili had been detained and taken to a detention facility. He is currently in the prison of Rustavi, a city not far from Tbilisi.

Saakashvili served as President of Georgia from January 2004 to November 2013. In 2013, he left the country a few days before the expiration of his presidential term. Following that, four criminal cases were opened against him with verdicts returned on two of them. In January 2018, the Tbilisi City Court sentenced Saakashvili in absentia to three years behind bars for the 2006 murder of Sandro Girgvliani, an employee of the Georgian United Bank. In June 2018, the court sentenced him to six years in prison for the 2005 assault of lawmaker Valery Gelashvili.

Saakashvili has been living in Ukraine of late, he has Ukrainian citizenship.