Ukrainian president wants to remain in office until all campaign promises are fulfilled

KIEV, October 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told the pro-presidential Servant of the People party on Saturday that he wants to remain in office until all his electoral promises are fulfilled.

"I would like to remain president until we fulfill all our electoral promises," the party’s press service quoted him as saying.

At the same time, he stressed that his party program "no longer has any provisions that are impossible to fulfill."

Zelensky was sworn in on May 20, 2019. His key electoral vow was to bring peace to the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass, hit by a civil conflict. During his election campaign, Zelensky pledged he would stay in power only for one presidential term. Embattled Verkhovna Rada speaker Dmitry Razumovsky, whom the pro-presidential party is now seeking to remove from office, earlier reminded Zelensky that serving only one presidential term was his campaign promise, and must be fulfilled.

Ukraine’s next presidential election is due in 2024. So far, Zelensky has not answered directly to media questions about his plans to run for another presidential term.