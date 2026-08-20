China calls on Japan not to play with fire on nuclear weapons matters — ambassador

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui has warned Japan against playing with fire on issues of nuclear weapons.

"If Tokyo decides to develop its own nuclear weapons, the strategic balance in Northeast Asia will be completely disrupted, and a nuclear arms race in the region could erupt at any moment. If Japan’s right-wing forces continue to play with fire on nuclear policy issues, the Japanese will ultimately find themselves in the dock of history once again," he said in an article for TASS.