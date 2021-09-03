Taliban’s Akhundzada to become Afghanistan’s Supreme Leader, Hasan to become PM — source

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) head Hibatullah Akhundzada will most likely become the Supreme Leader of Afghanistan, similar to Iran’s model of governance, a source in the Hazbi Islami political party told TASS Friday.

"According to my information obtained from people in the Taliban, the movement decided to appoint mullah Mohammad Hasan as the Prime Minister, and mullah [Abdul Ghani] Baradar as his deputy. Akhnundzada will remain the country’s Supreme Leader," he said.

According to the source, Mohammad Hasan is a "well known Taliban functionary."

However, Baradar himself may also be appointed as the Prime Minister, the Hazbi Islami representative said, citing Pakistani sources.

"Mullah Yaqoob [son of Taliban founder mullah Omar - TASS] will be the Minister of Defense, Sirajuddin Haqqani [Deputy Leader of the Taliban] will be the Minister of the Interior, Amir Khan Muttaqi will become the Foreign Minister, while Gul Agha Ishakzai [head of Finance Commission] will be appointed as the Minister of Finance. There is a decision on appointment of these candidates. The Taliban plan to announce this within 24-48 hours," the source said.

Meanwhile, Afghan media reported earlier that Akhnundzada will become the Prime Minister, while Baradar will become a Foreign Minister, and Khalifah Haqqani (son of Taliban leader Jalaluddin Haqqani) will become the Minister of the Interior.

Following this decision to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban embarked on a large-scale operation to seize control over the republic. On August 15, the President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country, and the Taliban entered Kabul without fighting. Those who disagreed with the Taliban reign organized a resistance, led by Akhmad Massoud. Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh called to support Massoud, and declared himself an acting president.