Both sides used heavy weapons during clashes in Afghanistan’s Panjshir — report

TEHRAN, September 2. /TASS/. Both the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) and the Panjshir resistance used heavy weapons during clashes Thursday, Ariana News reported says.

According to the report, Thursday clashes started at about 11:00 local time [09:30 Moscow Time].

The Taliban have been keeping Panjshir under siege for over a week, with clashes at approaches to the region being reported for several few days as the radicals seek to capture resistance outposts. Earlier, Dashti reported that the Taliban have lost over 350 fighters, while not disclosing resistance casualties.

Following this decision to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban embarked on a large-scale operation to seize control over the republic. On August 15, the President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country, and the Taliban entered Kabul without fighting. Those who disagreed with the Taliban reign organized a resistance, led by Akhmad Massoud. Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh called to support Massoud, and declared himself an acting president.