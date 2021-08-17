Europe needs to create humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees, EU official says

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. European countries should create humanitarian corridors to receive refugees from Afghanistan, the European Union's Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

"I think that Europe will inevitably have to equip itself with humanitarian corridors for organized reception [of refugees] in order to avoid uncontrolled flows of illegal immigrants," he said.

The EU countries’ foreign ministers will hold emergency consultations on the situation in Afghanistan via videoconference on August 17. The EU is currently concerned about the evacuation of its diplomatic and technical personnel from Kabul. The issue of granting asylum to Afghans who worked in European missions is being discussed as well.

On August 15, fighters of the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he had resigned to prevent bloodshed and fled the country.