Russian diplomat points out Zelensky’s ‘wild, anti-democratic logic’ on language issue

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s statement, which says that there is no need to raise the language issue in the country anymore, is a manifestation of the "wild and anti-democratic" logic of the Kiev government, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"It’s frightening that the Kiev regime extrapolates this principle to all spheres of life. It’s hard to find justice - let’s not raise this issue. At the same time, they are making deliberately unjust decisions, which complicate the existing problems and creates new ones. This is wild, anti-democratic logic," the diplomat stressed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zelensky stated that the language issue should not be raised in the country anymore, as everything has been done already in the legislative sphere when it comes to this matter. He noted that it is hard to find justice on this issue.

Since January 16, the Ukrainian language has become obligatory for the entire services industry in Ukraine. Now, all services providers, regardless of the form of ownership, are obliged to provide services and information about goods and services only in the state language, if their clients do not ask them to address them in a different language. Those who were denied service in Ukrainian can file a claim with the company’s management and the country’s language ombudsperson.

Additionally, in the fall of 2017, Ukraine approved a law on education, which determines that the Ukrainian language can be the only language of instruction in the country’s schools and universities. This law caused outrage among neighboring states, who said that it violates the rights of national minorities.