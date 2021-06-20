Acting PM's party leading early parliamentary polls in Armenia with 58.04% - CEC

YEREVAN, June 20. /TASS/. Armenian acting Prime Minisger Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract party is leading early parliamentary elections with 58.04% of the vote. It is followed by former President Robert Kocharyan's bloc, which is scoring 22.01% of votes, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Sunday after counting ballots from four percent of polling stations.

According to CEC, next are former President Serzh Sargsyan's I Have Honor alliance (5.66% of votes), and businessmen Gagik Tsarukyan's Prosperous Armenia party (5.11%).

Armenia held early parliamentary elections on Sunday. Twenty-five parties and blocs, including acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract party and Armenia Alliance, led by the country’s second president Robert Kocharyan, were contesting seats in the national legislature. A party needs to garner at least 5% of the vote to be elected. The threshold for a bloc is 7%. The country has over 2.5 million registered voters. The voter turnout at the end of voting was 49.4%

Under Armenia's constitution, if neither of the political forces manages to win more than 54% of seats, all parties will have six days to form a coalition government. In case the parliament fails to form a coalition of at least 54% of lawmakers, a runoff election will be called in 28 days. Two political forces that won the biggest number of votes in the first round of voting will take part.