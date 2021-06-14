Czechia opens entry Slovaks, Hungarians, Serbs, vaccinated with Sputnik V, on June 21

PRAGUE, June 15. /TASS/. Residents of Slovakia, Hungary and Serbia, vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine or the vaccine of China’s Sinopharm, would be able to enter the Czech Republic without restrictions starting on June 21, Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech said Monday, according to local media.

"Residents of Slovakia, Hungary and Serbia, who received either the Sputnik V or the Sinopharm vaccine host, would be able to come to Czechia without staying in mandatory quarantine and without [providing proof of negative coronavirus] tests," Vojtech said.

Starting on June 21, the Czech Republic opens entry to citizens of the EU and Serbia, who either underwent vaccination or provide notes of either negative coronavirus test results or of recent recovery from COVID-19 within 180 days.