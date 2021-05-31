Germany, France seek to maintain dialogue with Russia - statement

BERLIN, May 31. /TASS/. Germany and France are determined to rely on maintaining dialogue with Russia and cooperate with Moscow in areas of mutual interest, according to a statement released following a meeting of the Franco-German Council of Ministers on Monday.

"We confirm our willingness to maintain dialogue with Russia based on the common principles of European Union and more thoroughly consider certain areas of mutual interest," the statement reads.

"Pending issues related to Russia, including destabilizing activities and repeated violations of international law, complicate our relations and require a firm response," the statement added.