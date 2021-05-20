Netanyahu’s office confirms ceasefire with Hamas

TASS, May 20. The Office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the Cabinet of Security approved the ceasefire with the Hamas movement, The Times of Israel reported Thursday.

According to the report, the ministers "agreed to approve the Egypt’s imitative on mutual ceasefire without preconditions."

According to Israel’s Channel 13, the Cabinet ordered not to discuss the issue with the media, and give no interviews or commentaries.

According to Radio Kan, the ceasefire is unconditional and all reports alleging preconditions are false.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated that Israeli forces remain at their positions, redy to protect the civilians.