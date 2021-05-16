Gaza radicals fire over 50 rockets at Israel since midnight - state radio

TEL AVIV, May 16. / TASS /. Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired 55 rockets at Israel’s central and southern cities on Sunday, while the Israeli forces dropped at least 100 bombs on underground facilities and bunkers of Hamas in the Gaza Strip’s central and northern parts, Israel’s Kan state radio reported, citing the military spokesmen.

According to the radio station, no information has been provided about injuries in Israel in the wake of the night attacks from the Gaza Strip. On Sunday morning, after an almost three-hour break, rocket attacks resumed in the areas of the Jewish state bordering the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Army’s press service stated.

On Sunday night, Israel launched a rocket attack on Hamas chief in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar’s house. The Al Arabiya TV channel reported that the building was destroyed, while Sinwar’s location at that time was not unveiled. On Saturday, the Israeli Air Force demolished the house of Hamas’ Deputy Head Khalil al-Hayya, having fired several rockets at a residential building in Gaza’s Al-Tufah neighborhood. The Israel Defense Forces’ press service published a list of some 300 names of the radical movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad’s prominent figures, who had been eliminated by the Israeli military over the past week.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip launched a new massive rocket attack on central Israel’s cities. As the press service reported, the air defense sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv area and its suburbs as well as in Beersheba in the country’s south and the settlements bordering the Gaza Strip.

Since May 10, the Gaza radicals have fired at Israel about 2,900 missiles, while 90% of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system and over 400 landed in the enclave’s territory without flying over the border. In response, the Israeli forces hit about 700 military targets of the Palestinian seaside enclave’s radical organizations. At last count, mutual missile strikes have killed at least ten people, including two children, on the Israeli side, while the Palestinian side has lost 150 people, including 40 children.