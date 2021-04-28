Global antibiotic resistance on the rise due to COVID-19 treatment, says WHO envoy

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Global antibiotic resistance has increased due to the active use of antibiotics during the treatment of COVID-19 patients, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Wednesday during the fourth International Symposium "One Health."

"During the pandemic, we see even now that antibiotic resistance is rising more and more as a result of treatment of COVID-19 patients," she said. "We need to carry out research to help the world tackle this epidemic, develop a flexible approach and simplify the fight against future epidemics."

Vujnovic added that antibiotic resistance is a threat to the modern world, as it hinders the fight against other infections. "The main goal of the WHO international missions is to inform the population about antibiotic resistance. This topic is the focus of the countries’ governments and specialists, we need to coordinate our efforts to stop the spread of resistance to medicines," she said.