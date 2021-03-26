US ambassador to Moscow says he welcomes any contacts with his Russian colleague

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan told reporters on Friday that he welcomes any contacts with Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov and the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"I always welcome the opportunity to speak with my friend Ambassador Antonov," he said, adding that he also welcomes contacts with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In an interview recorded on March 16 with ABC, US President Joe Biden said that the Russian government must "pay a price" for allegedly meddling in US elections. Moreover, when asked whether he considered Putin to be a "killer," Biden answered that he did. Later, the White House and the US State Department issued statements that said that Washington expects to have constructive cooperation with Moscow in spheres of mutual interest, however, it has no plans to smooth out the differences in bilateral relations. After these statements, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov was summoned to Moscow for consultations.