Two Italian EMA inspectors to oversee Sputnik V production facilities in Russia

ROME, March 1. /TASS/. Two Italian specialists will travel to Russia to inspect the factories producing the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases Director Professor Francesco Vaia told Corriere Della Sera.

"We have just vaccinated two Italian inspectors in our hospital, who will travel to Moscow to oversee the standards of production of the Sputnik V vaccine," the expert said.

Vaia told TASS that the experts in question belong to the European Medicine Agency (EMA). "You should contact EMA for details," the expert said.

Previously, the Italian institute, tasked with researching the novel coronavirus and the treatment of the disease it causes, provided a positive scientific assessment of the Russian vaccine, recognizing its efficiency and safety, adding that it "can play an important role in vaccination program."

Vaia has consecutively advocated procurement of vaccines from various producers, including Russian ones, abolishment of patent rights for coronavirus preparations and their local production.

Italian sanitary authorities point out that, while a number of regional authorities and experts insist on the use of Sputnik V, it would not be possible without the EMA’s approval. According to the existing procedure, the European regulator must not only provide a professional medical assessment, but also inspect production facilities located outside of the EU for compliance with a number of criteria, including the labor conditions.