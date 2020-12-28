Shooting in Nagorno-Karabakh violates ceasefire, Ankara asserts

ANKARA, December 28. /TASS/. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry asserted on Monday that shooting in the Hadrut district is a ceasefire violation.

"Attacks upon Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces by Armenian elements who refused to lay down the arms and retreat in Nagorno-Karabakh are an obvious violation of a ceasefire established by the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement," the press release said.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh will check reports of shooting in the Hadrut district. At the same time, according to the ministry, the ceasefire regime is observed along the entire line of engagement.