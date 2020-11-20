Kiev submits 11-people list for swap with Donbass

KIEV, November 20. /TASS/. Ukraine has submitted a list containing 11 names to organize a prisoner swap with the self-proclaimed Donbass republics and is expecting reciprocal steps from them to carry out the exchange before the end of the year, said head of the Ukrianian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group aiming to settle the situation in east Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk.

"We submitted documents for 11 people. They are fully ready. We are expecting reciprocal steps from the specific areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions (as Ukraine refers to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics - TASS) because this swap is not a unilateral action. So far, we have not seen such reciprocal steps from the specific areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions," he said.

According to Kravchuk, "people whose lists have been prepared should be swapped first." "And later, we should act under the all-for-all principle and make effort that it happens in the near future," he concluded.

Kravchuk urged to organize another mutual prisoner swap before the end of the year at the Trilateral Contact Group meeting on November 11.