Over 580 people detained during protests in Belarus on October 26

"A total of 581 people were detained yesterday for violating the law on mass events, including 486 in Minsk. 434 people are in custody at detention centers until their administrative violations are considered in court," the message informs.

According to the ministry, on Monday, several dozen protest actions were recorded in Belarus attended by about 3,600 people. The law enforcement took the necessary measures to maintain order and public security during the protests.

Nationwide demonstrations have engulfed Belarus following the August 9 presidential election. According to the Central Election Commission’s official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, garnering 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came in second, with 10.12% of the ballot. However, she refused to recognize the election’s outcome, and left Belarus for Lithuania. After the results of the exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other Belarusian cities. During the early post-election period, the rallies snowballed into fierce clashes between the protesters and police. The current unrest is being cheered on by the opposition’s Coordination Council, which has been beating the drum for more protests. In response, the Belarusian authorities have castigated the ongoing turmoil and demanded that these unauthorized demonstrations be stopped.