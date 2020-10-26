Police detain protesting students in downtown Minsk

MINSK, October 26. /TASS/. Members of law enforcement in downtown Minsk are detaining students who supported the call of the opposition to hold a nationwide strike.

The riot police began to detain students in the procession of over 100 people in Minsk’s central Independence Avenue near the Belarusian National Technical University. The majority of the protesters managed to escape, several people are being held in police vans, a TASS correspondent reported.

On Monday, a sit-in strike is also held at one of the departments of the Belarusian State University. The students of the Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics, of the Minsk State Linguistic University express their disagreement with the state policy in various formats.

On October 25, the term of the ultimatum issued by former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, expired. The key demands of the ultimatum are resignation of Lukashenko, end to violence and release of political prisoners. The opposition urged strikes at all industries starting Monday.

Alexandra Isayeva, spokeswoman of the Belarusian Prime Minister, reported that Belarusian enterprises are operating in a usual mode, the production has not been halted.