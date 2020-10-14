Italy hopes for further interaction with Russia at G20

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Italy hopes that cooperation with Russia at G20 will be deepening in the future, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said at a news conference after talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday.

"We believe that as part of our G20 presidency, we will be able to coordinate all our steps with Russia, for example, so as to combat this sanitary and epidemiological crisis," he said. "G20 offers a broad opportunity for coordination between great countries."

The Italian foreign minister pointed out that Italian-Russian cooperation had lasted for many years.

"We together support the Berlin process and the efforts for a sustainable and lasting ceasefire in Libya. Furthermore, under the auspices of the United Nations, we make a joint contribution to stabilization in the regions where conflicts either have taken place or are still ongoing," Di Maio said.