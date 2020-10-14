Russia, Italy need to deepen coordination against coronavirus. says Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Moscow and Rome should strengthen joint efforts in the current complicated international environment so as to coordinate the steps aimed at addressing common threats and challenges, including the pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday.

The Russian foreign minister pointed out that a face-to-face meeting of the two foreign ministers amid the coronavirus pandemic was proof of "the special significance" attached by Russia and Italy to their bilateral relations.

"We value the continuity which has been preserved in our relations for so many years, primarily thanks to close highest-level contacts of trust," Lavrov said. "Like our Italian friends, we are convinced that in the current difficult situation for the international community, which has further deteriorated as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it is essential to strengthen joint action and coordination to address those threats and challenges that humankind faces."

"We are successfully developing economic cooperation," the Russian foreign minister continued. "You have just held a regular session of the Russian-Italian Council for Economic, Industrial, Monetary and Financial Cooperation. As I heard, the session was quite productive."

In addition, Lavrov touched on the Russian-Italian cooperation in another field.

"At today’s meeting we will be focusing on our foreign policy cooperation with regard to the severity of global and regional problems," he added.