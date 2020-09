Ankara vows readiness to help Baku resolve Karabakh issue in every way

BAKU, September 30. /TASS/. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claimed Wednesday that the Armenian forces used a Tochka-U tactical missile system against the Azernaijani troops at the contact line.

"Some time ago, the Armed Forces of Armenia used a Tochka-U tactical missile system," the announcement said, adding that the three fired missiles failed to explode.