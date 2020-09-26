Four of five journalists detained at Belarusian protests released

MINSK, September 26. /TASS/. Belarusian law enforcers have released four of the five Belarusian journalists who were detained at the opposition protest rally in Minsk on Saturday, the Vesna human rights center, which is not registered by Belarusian authorities, wrote on its site.

According to human rights activists, Alexandra Elbaum working for tut.by, Nasha Niva journalist Ekaterina Karpitskaya and the employees of the Poland-based Euroradio broadcasting for Belarus, Yulia Matuzova and Maria Voitovich were set free.

Apart from that, Vesna says that Maria Grits, an employee of the Polish TV channel Belsat broadcasting for Belarus remains in custody.

According to the Vesna human rights center, it has information that 70 participants in the unauthorized protest were detained by law enforcement officers on Saturday.