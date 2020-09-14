Ukraine reinforces border with Belarus

KIEV, September 14. /TASS/. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine takes enhanced security measures at the Belarusian border, the Service announced Monday.

"Reinforcement of this part of the state border is done with involvement of additional reserves, including ‘Dozor’ units and a service dog training center. Border control aviation and drones carry out air monitoring, while SAFE Boat 27 boats patrol the waters at the border," the statement says.

The presidential elections in Belarus took place on August 9. According to the Central Electoral Commission, incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.10% of votes. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya came second, with 10.12% of votes. Immediately after the results were announced, mass protests sparked across Belarus, causing clashes with the law enforcement during the initial days. The Belarusian opposition’s Coordination council urges to continue protesting until the authorities agree to hold repeat elections, while the authorities demand for the unauthorized rallies to stop.