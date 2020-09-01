Belarusian riot police detain about 20 students in downtown Minsk

MINSK, September 1. /TASS/. The Belarusian riot police (OMON) have detained about 20 students headed to the center of Minsk protesting against the outcomes of the presidential election in the republic, TASS reports from the scene.

Protesting students have been detained near the main building of the Belarusian State University in the area of Independence Square.

Earlier, OMON dispersed a crowd of about 200 protesting students who were headed to Victory Square from the Belarusian National Technical University.