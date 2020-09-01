Belarusian riot police detain about 20 students in downtown Minsk

MINSK, September 1. /TASS/. The Belarusian riot police (OMON) have detained about 20 students headed to the center of Minsk protesting against the outcomes of the presidential election in the republic, TASS reports from the scene.
Protesting students have been detained near the main building of the Belarusian State University in the area of Independence Square.
Earlier, OMON dispersed a crowd of about 200 protesting students who were headed to Victory Square from the Belarusian National Technical University.
There are no protesters so far near the Ministry of Education building located nearby. However, five buses with riot police officers have been deployed to the scene already.
Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote, while Svetlana Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.12%. She is currently in Lithuania. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. The protests have been going on for over three weeks.