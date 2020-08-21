Tikhanovskaya says will not run for Belarus’ president in case of rerun elections

MINSK, August 22. /TASS/. Former candidate for Belarus’ president Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Friday she doesn’t plan to run for president again in case of rerun elections.

"I don’t have such plans," she said in an interview with the Belsat television channel when asked whether she or her husband would run for president in case of new presidential polls in Belarus.

Her press secretary Anna Krasulina also noted that Tikhanovskaya may return to Belarus only after negotiations on peaceful transfer of power begin.

"There are different degrees of danger. We believe that it would be quite safe for her to return to Belarus when the negotiating process on peaceful transfer of power begins. As soon as relevant officials speak out about that, as soon as they sit down at the negotiating table, at the very beginning of this process," Krasulina said in an interview with the Dozhd television channel.

Tikhanovskaya left Belarus in the small hours on August 11 and is now staying in Lithuania.