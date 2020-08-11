US hails Russian diplomats’ expulsion from Slovakia - State Department

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The United States welcomed the decision of Slovakia’s authorities to expel Russian diplomats from the European country, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus wrote on her Twitter page.

"The United States applauds the recent actions taken by Slovakia to protect against threats that foreign malign actors pose to its sovereignty," Ortagus said.

Slovakia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday that the authorities were expelling three staff members of the Russian Embassy in Bratislava over suspected espionage activity. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow would declare a tit-for-tat measure.