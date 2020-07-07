Iranian authorities debunk reports of explosion at nuclear site

TEHRAN, July 7. /TASS/. Reports of explosion at a nuclear site located in Iran’s Yazd province are false, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced Tuesday, according to ISNA news agency.

"In response to publication of fake reports […] about an alleged explosion at the Shahid Rezaeinejad site, […] we inform that there was no incident at the site," the message reads, adding that such publications aim "to undermine trust [in Iran], which happens alongside the policy of maximum pressure against the Iranian nation."

Earlier, a number of Persian-speaking social media accounts published a report regarding a nuclear explosion at the Shahid Rezaeinejad nuclear site, accompanied by a satellite photo that allegedly confirmed the incident.

The information about the incident in the Yazd province appeared in the wake of a recent report of a fire at a nuclear site in Natanz. On Sunday, the New York Times reported citing its sources that the incident was caused by an Israeli sabotage using an explosive device.

The Natanz incident happened on June 2. The damaged building was used to produce nuclear centrifuges. According to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesperson Behruz Kamalvandi, the building housed measuring equipment that got partially destroyed or damaged.