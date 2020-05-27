Number of coronavirus cases in Portugal surpasses 31,200

According to the report, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in the country increased by 14 over the day, reaching 1,356. Over 18,300 people have recovered.

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Portugal increased by 285 over the past day and reached 31,292, the country's Directorate-General of Health reported on Wednesday.

Portugal’s authorities began lifting restrictions on May 4. On Monday, Portugal began the second phase of easing restrictive measures. In a favorable scenario, the third phase may begin on June 1.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,701,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 352,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,445,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 370,680 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 142,208 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,968 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.