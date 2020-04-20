Russian, Turkish military conduct joint patrol mission in Syria’s al-Hasakah governorate

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish servicemen conducted a regular joint patrol mission in Syria’s al-Hasakah governorate, Oleg Zhuravlev, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

"A regular joint Russian-Turkish patrol mission was conducted along the route Deiruna Aga-Tell Sayyid-Tell Khatun-Deiruna Aga in the al-Hasakah governorate," he said.

He also said that the Russian military police conducted patrol missions along other routes in the Aleppo and al-Hasakah governorates. Russia’s air taskforce conducted an aerial patrol mission from the Metras airfield.

According to Zhuravlev, no shelling attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups were reported in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone during the past day. "However, two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) were reported in the settlements of Rwaiha and Kafer Battih in the Idlib governorate.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.