Spain reports over 2,000 coronavirus cases, says authority

MADRID, March 11. /TASS/. More than 2,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Spain since the virus hit the country, Fernando Simon, Director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, told journalists on Wednesday.

The first coronavirus case was reported in the country on January 31, and the number of infected people has been growing at a quick pace after the outbreak in Italy. About half of the infected people live in the Community of Madrid. At least 47 people have died. "We currently have 2,002 cases in Spain," Simon said.

On Tuesday, the country reported 1,639 cases.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center, in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, describing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. Besides China, major coronavirus outbreaks have been reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

More than 100 countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. In China, over 3,100 people have died, 61,400 people recovered, and the number of cases reached 80,700. Over 110,000 coronavirus cases and more than 4,000 deaths have been confirmed in the world so far.