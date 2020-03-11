Number of people infected with coronavirus in Denmark reaches 340

No deaths have been documented in the country. The number of people isolated comes up to 1,321.

STOCKHOLM, March 11. /TASS/. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Denmark has risen by 78 in the past 24 hours, reaching 340, the Danish Patient Safety Authority informed on Wednesday.

Two more cases of COVID-19 have been detected on the Faroe Islands. No cases of the virus have been documented in Greenland.

On Tuesday, the country’s Ministry of Transport called on passengers to avoid using public transport during peak hours. Danish officials have also decided to ban flights from countries and regions with reported coronavirus outbreaks.

Last week, the Danish government banned all public gatherings attended by over 1,000 people until late March. The Danish citizens were advised to avoid handshakes, kisses, hugs and to use other ways to greet each other.

For its part, the Danish Foreign Ministry called on the Danish nationals to avoid trips to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. According to Chinese authorities, about 80,780 people have been infected with the virus in the country. The death toll has exceeded 3,150, while about 61,500 patients have recovered. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in 120 countries and territories, including Russia. The largest outbreaks of COVID-19 outside China have been detected in South Korea, Iran and Italy. According to WHO, the total amount of people infected has surpassed 110,000 globally, while over 4,000 people have died.