Over 100 US servicemen injured Iran’s January missile attack on US base

WASHINGTON, February 11. /TASS/. A total of 109 US servicemen have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury (TBI) after Iran’s missile strike targeting US military bases in Iraq in early January, the US Department of Defense said.

The Pentagon said 109 servicemen had a mild form of TBI, and "nearly 70% of those diagnosed" have already returned to duty.

A total of 27 injured soldiers were taken to Germany to receive medical assistance, 21 of them were later sent to the United States. One person has already returned to Iraq where he resumed his service.

The updated report is a significant jump from the 50 cases, reported by Pentagon’s official spokesman Col. Gen. Thomas Campbell in late January.

The situation around Iran exacerbated dramatically after the US launched a strike on Baghdad’s airport on January 3 killing General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force. Tehran vowed to respond harshly in response to Washington’s actions. On January 8, Iran retaliated by launching missile strikes on two facilities in Iraq used by US military - Al-Asad Air Base and the airport of Erbil.

US President Donald Trump said shortly after the Iranian attack that no deaths and even no injuries were reported among US soldiers.