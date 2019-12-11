German government unaware of requests for extradition of Georgian killed in Berlin

BERLIN, December 11. /TASS/. The German government knows nothing about Russia’s requests for extradition of a Georgian citizen murdered in Berlin in August, a spokesman for the German Ministry of Justice told reporters at a press briefing on Wednesday. "The government knows nothing about any extradition requests from Russia," he said.

Read also Merkel warns against speculation over Georgian national’s murder in Berlin

Norbert Roettgen, chairman of the Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Committee, likewise stated that "the German authorities were unaware of Russia’s requests for extradition of the murdered person." Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters at a news conference after the Normandy Four summit in Paris that the Georgian citizen murdered in Berlin had been one of the organizers of terrorist attacks in the Moscow subway and was put on a wanted list. Cooperation with Moscow