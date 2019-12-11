German government unaware of requests for extradition of Georgian killed in Berlin

BERLIN, December 11. /TASS/. The German government knows nothing about Russia’s requests for extradition of a Georgian citizen murdered in Berlin in August, a spokesman for the German Ministry of Justice told reporters at a press briefing on Wednesday.
"The government knows nothing about any extradition requests from Russia," he said.
Norbert Roettgen, chairman of the Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Committee, likewise stated that "the German authorities were unaware of Russia’s requests for extradition of the murdered person."
Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters at a news conference after the Normandy Four summit in Paris that the Georgian citizen murdered in Berlin had been one of the organizers of terrorist attacks in the Moscow subway and was put on a wanted list.
Cooperation with Moscow
Germany informed Russia at various levels about its expectations regarding Moscow’s cooperation in the investigation into the murder of the Georgian citizen in Berlin, German Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters at a press briefing on Wednesday.
"We have clearly indicated our expectations at different levels, and now we intend to see whether this will lead to cooperation on the part of Russia," he stated.
A 40-year-old Georgian national was killed in the German capital on August 23. Later in the day, German prosecutors said that a 49-year-old Russian suspect had been detained. According to prosecutors, there are reasons to believe that Russia’s state agencies or the authorities of Chechnya, which is part of Russia, were behind the murder.
For his part, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed these allegations as utterly groundless, when asked whether Russia could have something to do with the incident in Berlin.