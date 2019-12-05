Merkel warns against speculation over Georgian national’s murder in Berlin

"We heard that the Prosecutor-General’s Office has initial suspicion [regarding Russia’s involvement]. I don’t think there is any sense in responding to this speculation now, but we should rather wait until the outcome of the Prosecutor-General’s Office’s work," Merkel told a news conference after talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

BERLIN, December 5. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned against any speculation over the Georgian national’s murder in Berlin until German prosecutors complete their investigation.

In comment on whether the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Germany would be an obstacle to the upcoming Normandy Four summit of German, French, Russian and Ukrainian leaders, Merkel replied that she had nothing to add to her earlier statement made after the NATO summit on Wednesday.

At a news conference in London on Wednesday, Merkel stated that she did not believe that the diplomats’ expulsion would affect the Paris meeting due on December 9, which would focus on Ukraine and how to make progress in the Minsk process.

The German Foreign Ministry announced the expulsion of two Russian embassy staff members on Wednesday allegedly over insufficient cooperation of Russia’s authorities in the murder case. The German prosecutors said there was "enough reason to believe that the killing was ordered by either Russian state bodies or the authorities of the Chechen Republic, which is part of the Russian Federation."

Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed allegations about Russia’s involvement in the murder as "absolutely groundless."

A 40-year-old Georgian national was killed in the German capital on August 23. The Berlin prosecution reported later that same day that a 49-year-old Russian suspect had been detained.